Volleyball players of the Azerbaijani women's national volleyball team Elizaveta Ruban and Olena Kharchenko won the Romanian Cup with the Alba Blaj club, and the striker of our men's national team Andrey Melnikov won the Romanian Cup with the Korona Brasov club.

Azerbaijan Volleyball Federation published information about this, Idman.biz reports.

In the final match, the Alba Blaj club defeated CSO Voluntari, and Korona Brasov defeated Municipal Zalau with a score of 3:1.

Idman.biz