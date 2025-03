The Alba volleyball club, featuring Azerbaijani players Yelyzaveta Ruban and Olena Kharchenko, faced Italy's Novara in the CEV Cup final.

The match, held in Italy, ended with a 3-1 victory for the home team, with Ruban contributing 10 points, Idman.biz reports.

The return leg will take place on April 1 in Romania.

