Azerbaijani volleyball players' club reaches final

Azerbaijani volleyball players Yelyzaveta Ruban and Olena Kharchenko have helped their team, Alba, reach the final of the Romanian Championship.

The team secured their spot in the final by defeating Brasov twice in the semifinal series, Idman.biz reports.

The team, led by Ruban and Kharchenko, won the first match 3-1, and in the second encounter, they triumphed with a dominant 3-0 scoreline.

Ruban contributed significantly, scoring 12 points in the decisive match.

In the final, Alba will face the winner of the semifinal between Dinamo and Voluntari.

Idman.biz