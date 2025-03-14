Azerbaijani volleyball players to face Novara in CEV Cup final

Azerbaijani volleyball stars Yelyzaveta Ruban and Olena Kharchenko will compete in the CEV Cup final as their club, Alba Blaj (Romania), prepares to take on Novara (Italy).

Novara secured their spot in the final by defeating Turk Hava Yollari in straight sets (3-0) in the semifinal second leg, Idman.biz reports.

Final match schedule

First leg: March 25 – Romania

Second leg: April 1 – Italy

Alba Blaj reached the final by overcoming Vasas (Hungary), featuring another Azerbaijani player, Ayshan Abdulazimova.

