Azerbaijani referee appointed for Golden League

Azerbaijani international volleyball referee Eldar Zulfugarov has been selected to officiate national team matches in an upcoming international competition.

Zulfugarov will officiate several matches in the first mini-tournament of the Women's European Golden League, set to take place in Baku from May 30 to June 1, Idman.biz reports.

On May 31, he will referee the Slovenia vs. Hungary match alongside Caner Cildir from Türkiye. The following day, he will officiate the Azerbaijan vs. Slovenia match with Serbian referee Dejan Rogić.

The Azerbaijani national team will kick off its European League campaign against Hungary in Baku. That match will be officiated by Caner Cildir and Dejan Rogić.

