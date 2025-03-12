12 March 2025
Azerbaijan’s volleyball players reach CEV Cup final

Volleyball
News
12 March 2025 11:07
Azerbaijan’s volleyball players reach CEV Cup final

Azerbaijani volleyball players Yelyzaveta Ruban and Olena Kharchenko have advanced to the CEV Cup final with their club Alba.

The Romanian champions secured their spot in the final by defeating Vasas (Hungary), featuring another Azerbaijani player, Ayshan Abdulazimova, in the semifinal second leg at home with a 3-0 victory, Idman.biz reports.

Ruban scored 14 points
Kharchenko contributed 4 points
Abdulazimova registered 7 points

Alba had also won the first leg in Hungary with a 3-2 scoreline.

In the final, Alba will face the winner of the Turk Hava Yollari (Turkiye) vs. Novara (Italy) matchup. Novara dominated the first leg with a 3-0 win.

Idman.biz

