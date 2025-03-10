Alla Hasanova: "This is a great honor and pride for every athlete"

"The work done for the development of sports in Azerbaijan is evident. Athletes who achieve success in international tournaments, as well as Olympic medalists, are always given special attention. All of us feel the support provided by the country's leadership very strongly. It is encouraging that no success achieved in our country goes unrecognized," said Alla Hasanova, Azerbaijan's veteran volleyball player, in an interview with AZERTAC about the development of sports in the country.

Hasanova, who started playing volleyball at the age of 7, shared that she feels fortunate to have dedicated a large part of her life to sports, Idman.biz reports.

She continued: "In 1985, when I was 15, Faig Garayev was appointed head coach of our team, and I joined the main team playing in the USSR Championship's First League. We won first place in the league for two consecutive years. We then immediately moved to the main league, where we became bronze medalists of the USSR Championship and the last cup winners. In 2005, we finished in fourth place in the European Championship. That year, I started my coaching career, and I have been working as a coach for twenty years now."

The expert also gave advice to young people wishing to try themselves in volleyball: "First of all, they need to have a daily routine. They must go to bed and wake up on time. They should not spend too much time on their phones. I consider the phone a curse of this century. Young athletes must adhere to rest, sleep, and nutrition routines. One of the most important aspects is to read. Although it may sound harsh, in sports, alongside physical strength, intellect and logic are also necessary. In team sports, you must think quickly. You need to make decisions quickly about what to do with the ball. This is sports, where anything can happen. A small mistake could lead to an injury, and that could end a career. Therefore, knowledge is always important."

Hasanova also commented on her election to the Executive Committee of the National Olympic Committee in a meeting held last month: "First of all, I want to thank our president for the trust, and then the National Olympic Committee. This is, of course, a great honor and pride for every athlete. I will strive to justify the trust shown in me. I will demonstrate my responsibility in the best way possible and make efforts for the welfare of our sports. I wish our athletes great success, especially in earning Olympic licenses. I hope that our athletes will represent our country honorably at the Los Angeles 2028 Summer Olympic Games. I wish them health and an injury-free life. I wish for the flourishing of our sports in the international arena, for our anthem to be heard frequently, and for our flag to always fly high."

Idman.biz