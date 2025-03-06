6 March 2025
EN

Azerbaijan women’s volleyball team to begin CEV Golden League campaign at home

Volleyball
News
6 March 2025 13:24
21
Azerbaijan women’s volleyball team to begin CEV Golden League campaign at home

The national team will kick off their European Golden League journey with a home match against Hungary in Baku.

Idman.biz reports that the CEV (Confederation of European Volleyball) has announced the tournament’s schedule.

The format of the competition remains unchanged from last year. The league's stages will again be divided across several weekends, with the first mini-tournament set to take place in Baku from May 30 to June 1. The Azerbaijani team will face Hungary on May 30 and Slovenia on June 1.

Following that, Faig Garayev’s team will travel to Bratislava, Slovakia, where they will meet the local team on June 6 and Montenegro the following day.

The Azerbaijan team will then head to Zadar, Croatia, where they will face the Croatians on June 13 and Romania the next day, concluding the group stage.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Ruban shines in Azerbaijani CEV Cup semifinal
5 March 10:36
Volleyball

Ruban shines in Azerbaijani CEV Cup semifinal

The CEV Cup witnessed its first all-Azerbaijani semifinal

Faig Garayev: "We want to keep Polina Rahimova for the European Championship"
4 March 15:37
Volleyball

Faig Garayev: "We want to keep Polina Rahimova for the European Championship"

Azerbaijan women's national volleyball team head coach Faig Garayev shared his thoughts on the team’s plans
Upcoming matches in the Men's Volleyball High League
4 March 12:49
Volleyball

Upcoming matches in the Men's Volleyball High League

The schedule for the next round of the Men's Volleyball High League has been announced
Azerbaijani federation official appointed for Champions League match
4 March 10:41
Volleyball

Azerbaijani federation official appointed for Champions League match

Nargiz Ismayilova has been entrusted with another important assignment
Rescheduled match date announced in Men's Volleyball Super League
4 March 09:55
Volleyball

Rescheduled match date announced in Men's Volleyball Super League

The match was originally delayed due to a judo tournament being held at Xilasedici’s home venue
Polina Rahimova strengthens her position in Brazilian League
3 March 15:52
Volleyball

Polina Rahimova strengthens her position in Brazilian League

Azerbaijani volleyball star Polina Rahimova continues to dominate as one of the top attackers in the Brazilian league

Most read

Elchin Masiyev assigned to European U21 Championship final
5 March 15:56
Football

Elchin Masiyev assigned to European U21 Championship final

The final stage of the European Championship will take place from June 11-28
Champions League: English clubs away, Madrid derby awaiting
4 March 11:11
Football

Champions League: English clubs away, Madrid derby awaiting

The Champions League will kick off the Round of 16 today
LeBron James becomes first NBA player to reach 50,000 career points - VIDEO
5 March 09:15
Basketball

LeBron James becomes first NBA player to reach 50,000 career points - VIDEO

LeBron James has made history yet again, becoming the first player in NBA history to surpass 50,000 combined regular season and postseason points
Liverpool faces PSG, All-German clash in Munich
5 March 11:26
Football

Liverpool faces PSG, All-German clash in Munich

The Champions League Round of 16 first-leg matches wrap up tonight