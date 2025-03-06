Azerbaijan women’s volleyball team to begin CEV Golden League campaign at home

The national team will kick off their European Golden League journey with a home match against Hungary in Baku.

Idman.biz reports that the CEV (Confederation of European Volleyball) has announced the tournament’s schedule.

The format of the competition remains unchanged from last year. The league's stages will again be divided across several weekends, with the first mini-tournament set to take place in Baku from May 30 to June 1. The Azerbaijani team will face Hungary on May 30 and Slovenia on June 1.

Following that, Faig Garayev’s team will travel to Bratislava, Slovakia, where they will meet the local team on June 6 and Montenegro the following day.

The Azerbaijan team will then head to Zadar, Croatia, where they will face the Croatians on June 13 and Romania the next day, concluding the group stage.

Idman.biz