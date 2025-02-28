28 February 2025
EN

Zohrab Gozalbayli: "They positively assessed our preparations for the Continental Championship"

Volleyball
News
28 February 2025 14:20
16
Zohrab Gozalbayli: "They positively assessed our preparations for the Continental Championship"

Officials from the European Volleyball Confederation (CEV) have given a positive evaluation of Baku’s preparations for the upcoming European Championship.

Zohrab Gozalbayli, Head of the Communication Department at the Azerbaijan Volleyball Federation (AVF), shared this update in an interview with Report, Idman.biz reports.

Speaking about the visit of the tournament’s Organizing Committee representatives and Infort, CEV's broadcasting partner, to Baku, Gozalbayli stated: "The primary purpose of this official visit was to assess the readiness for the group stage matches. We reviewed the work already completed and the tasks ahead. The first meeting was held at the National Gymnastics Arena, which will host the tournament’s matches in Baku. Various aspects, including seating arrangements for fans, accommodations for athletes and officials, and security measures, were evaluated on-site. The overall assessment was highly positive."

He also noted that CEV representatives inspected the Volleyball Center of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, where all teams will hold their training sessions: "International matches have been hosted there before, so there were no concerns from the officials. They also assessed four hotels for team accommodations and identified the most suitable options. AVF will make the final decision in due course. Our priority is to ensure that all guests and athletes feel comfortable in Baku."

During their visit, CEV officials also met with AVF executives, including Secretary General Faig Orujov, Vice President, and Women’s National Team Head Coach Faig Garayev. They highlighted Azerbaijan’s extensive experience in hosting major tournaments and expressed confidence in Baku’s capability to organize the final phase of the European Championship at the highest level.

Gozalbayli further revealed that in the next three months, a CEV working group will return to Baku for further discussions with AVF regarding the championship. Additionally, during their visit, CEV officials attended matches of the Azerbaijan Men’s Super League and praised the organization of the competition.

The European Championship will take place from August 21 to September 5, 2026, with one of the group stages hosted at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku. A total of 24 teams will compete across four groups, with the other group matches held in Czechia, Sweden, and Turkiye.

