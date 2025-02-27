Andrey Melnikov: "The Azerbaijani national team needs a new generation of players" - INTERVIEW

Azerbaijan national volleyball team player Andrey Melnikov spoke with Idman.biz about his club's progress, the state of Azerbaijani volleyball, and his future plans.

- Your team, Brașov Korona, has reached the playoffs of the Romanian Championship. How is the preparation going?

- The coaching staff is working hard to prepare us for the final stage of the championship. As a team, we are training seriously for the upcoming matches.

- How would you compare the Azerbaijani and Romanian championships?

- The difference is significant, both physically and technically. Here, you can’t win by playing at just 50% of your capacity. There are more matches and clubs, and the local players are just as strong as the foreign legionnaires.

- Does that mean you're not satisfied with the current state of the Azerbaijani Super League?



- The level of foreign players this season is quite good, but I would like to see more development among local players. The national team needs a new generation of talent, and stronger clubs would make the league even more competitive and exciting.

- How has your experience abroad influenced your performance with the national team?



- I have learned a lot from both the coaches and players in Romania. I want to bring that experience to the national team and share my knowledge with younger players. Hopefully, my time here has been valuable, and my performance with the national team will benefit from it.

- Have you started planning for the next season?



- It’s too early to say. The national team has many matches ahead, and the season will run until October. But of course, I want to continue my career in a strong league and keep growing as long as my physical condition allows.

Aytaj Sahed

Idman.biz