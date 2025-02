The playoff opponent for Alba, the Romanian club featuring Azerbaijani national team players Yelyzaveta Ruban and Olena Kharchenko, has been determined.

The CEV Cup semifinalist will face Târgoviște, the team that finished 8th in the regular season, in the quarterfinals of the Romanian Championship, Idman.biz reports.

The first match is set for February 28 on the opponent’s court.

Notably, Alba secured 1st place in the regular season, heading into the playoffs as the top seed.

Idman.biz