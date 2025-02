Andrey Melnikov, a member of the Azerbaijan national volleyball team, will compete with Corona Brasov in the playoffs of the Romanian league.

Melnikov’s team secured second place in the regular season, accumulating 44 points, Idman.biz reports.

In the playoffs, Corona Brasov will face Rapid Bucharest, who finished seventh in the league.

Melnikov is also one of the top performers in the Romanian league, ranking fourth in overall points with 244.

Idman.biz