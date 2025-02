Azerbaijani national volleyball player Polina Rahimova won Brazilian Cup.

Her team, Osasco, defeated Sesi Bauru 3:1 in the final, Idman.biz reports.

The game was symbolic for Rahimova: she played against her former club, which she defended in her debut season in Brazil.

This is the first cup won by Azerbaijani volleyball player in Osasco.

Idman.biz