Azerbaijani volleyball players Yelyzaveta Ruban and Olena Kharchenko, representing the Alba team, have taken a significant step toward reaching the CEV Cup semifinals.

The Romanian club defeated Portugal's Porto 3-0 in the first match of the quarterfinals. The victory came in three straight sets, Idman.biz reports.

Ruban was the top scorer of the game, earning 16 points, while Kharchenko contributed 10 points.

The return match will take place on February 20 in Romania.

