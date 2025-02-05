National volleyball players prepare for crucial Eurocup matches against Porto

Azerbaijan's national volleyball players are gearing up for important Eurocup matches with their respective clubs.

Idman.biz reports that Yelyzaveta Ruban and Olena Kharchenko's Romanian club, Alba, will face Porto in the CEV Cup quarterfinals. The first match will take place today in Portugal.

Meanwhile, Ayshan Abdulazimova, captain of Hungary's Vasas, will lead her team in the same round of the tournament against Poland's Radomka. The first match is scheduled for February 6 in Budapest.

Idman.biz