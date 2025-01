Azerbaijani national volleyball player Andrey Melnikov has concluded his European competition campaign with the Brașov team.

Idman.biz reports that in the CEV Cup playoff stage, the Romanian team faced Italy’s Trentino, a five-time World Champion and four-time Champions League winner.

After a defeat in the first match (1:3), where Melnikov was the top scorer with 20 points, Brașov also lost the second away game 0:3.

