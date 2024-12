Kristina Besman, a volleyball player for the Azerbaijani national team, played a key role in her club Yenisey's victory in the final match of 2024.

Yenisey Krasnoyarsk won 3-0 against Nizhny Novgorod Sparta in a Russian Championship match, Idman.biz reports.

Besman earned 3 points in this game.

Yenisey, with a total of 7 points, is currently ranked 13th out of 14 teams in the championship standings.

