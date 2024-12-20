Azerbaijan's volleyball players among leaders in Romania League

Azerbaijan national team players Yelyzaveta Ruban and Alena Kharchenko, who play for Alba in the Romanian Championship, continue to be among the best based on their statistical performance.

Idman.biz reports that Kharchenko leads the list of the league's best blockers, with an average of 1.53 blocks per set.

As for Ruban, she is one of the top three attackers with a successful attack rate of 51%, having scored 129 points from 255 attacks.

Alba is currently in second place in the Romanian Championship.

