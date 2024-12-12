Yelyzaveta Ruban: I’m not thinking about offers from Azerbaijan

In an interview with Idman.biz, Yelyzaveta Ruban, a member of the Azerbaijani national volleyball team and the Romanian club Alba, shared insights into her career and life.

- How are things going in Romania?

- I have been welcomed very well here, both myself and my family. I live in a very small town, Blaj, where everyone knows each other, and the people are very friendly. They always try to help. The town lives for volleyball, and the atmosphere at the games is amazing.

- You’re one of the top 3 attackers in Romania's championship with Alba. How do you assess your performance abroad?

- I've been competing in the Romanian championship for three years now. This year, I moved to Alba from Lugoj because they had stronger ambitions than the latter. Everything is great here, and the team is a good fit for me. I feel comfortable at Alba, which is why I’m showing strong results.

- Your team is leading the national championship. Do you think you can maintain the lead till the end of the season?

- Yes, we’re in first place in the championship. The club has set very high goals for us, so we don’t have the opportunity to rest. Player selection plays a major role in every match. We are 15 volleyball players, and the coaching staff adapts the lineup based on the opponent. Everyone gets a chance to play, and at the same time, the key players can rest against weaker teams. Our training sessions are at a very high level, which is crucial to maintaining our success.



- Do you follow the Azerbaijan Championship?

- Yes, whenever I have time, I keep up with the news. There are many volleyball players I know well who play for Azerbaijani clubs, and I stay in touch with them frequently. I'm glad to see the rise and development of volleyball in the country.



- Did you receive any offers from Azerbaijani clubs before the season?

- There were talks at one time, but currently, there is nothing about that. Even if there were an offer now, I think it would be too late.

- So, if an offer came, you wouldn't consider it?

- Changing things now would be very difficult. Romania suits me in every way. So, I’m not thinking about it.

Banuchichek Huseynli

Idman.biz