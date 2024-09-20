Ganja secures transfer leadership

Ganja remains the leader in the transfer market among volleyball clubs of Azerbaijan.

As Idman.biz reports, the regional team, which took the 4th place in the last championship, has made 9 transfers so far.

Among them are players from Thailand, Brazil, Russia and Ukraine.

National Aviation Academy completed 8 transfers with volleyball players from Australia, USA, Montenegro, Finland and Belarus.

Absheron have 5 transfers. Among them are the members of the Azerbaijan national team, as well as the athletes of Turkiye, France and Hungary.

Idman.biz