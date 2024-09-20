20 September 2024
Ganja secures transfer leadership

Volleyball
News
20 September 2024 19:01
8
Ganja remains the leader in the transfer market among volleyball clubs of Azerbaijan.

As Idman.biz reports, the regional team, which took the 4th place in the last championship, has made 9 transfers so far.

Among them are players from Thailand, Brazil, Russia and Ukraine.

National Aviation Academy completed 8 transfers with volleyball players from Australia, USA, Montenegro, Finland and Belarus.

Absheron have 5 transfers. Among them are the members of the Azerbaijan national team, as well as the athletes of Turkiye, France and Hungary.

