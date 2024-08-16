Elchin Masiyev at the home match of Partizan

FIFA referee Elchin Masiyev received the next appointment.

It was announced by the press service of AFFA, Idman.biz reports.

Mesiyev will be the head referee of the match between Partizan (Serbia) and Gent (Belgium), which will be held within the framework of the first match of the play-off stage of the Conference League. Elshad Abdullayev and Parvin Talibov will help him. Farid Hajiyev will perform the function of the fourth judge. Kemal Umudlu will act as VAR and Rashad Ahmadov as AVAR in the match.

The meeting will be held on August 22 at the Partizan stadium in Belgrade.

Idman.biz