31 May 2024
Azerbaijan facing the underdog

31 May 2024 10:14
Today, the games of the III stage of the European Golden League among women will be held.

Idman.biz reports that the Azerbaijani national team will play its 5th match in the tournament.

Faig Garayev's team will face Estonia. The match will take place in Baku.

It should be noted that our team, which won 1 victory in its four matches, is 10th in the tournament table.

European Golden League (women)
III stage
May 31
18:00. Estonia - Azerbaijan
Referees: Erdal Akinci (Turkiye), Roy Goren (Israel)
MYS Volleyball Center

Rank

Team

G

W

D

P

S/D

B/D

1

Belgium

4

4

0

12

12-2

342-241

2

Czechia

4

4

0

12

12-2

342-265

3

Ukraine

4

4

0

11

12-3

354-268

4

Romania

4

3

1

9

10-3

314-257

5

Croatia

4

2

2

6

7-7

313-315

6

Slovakia

4

2

2

6

6-8

304-312

7

Sweden

4

2

2

5

6-8

302-312

8

Spain

4

1

3

4

6-9

315-342

9

Slovenia

4

1

3

4

6-9

302-337

10

Azerbaijan

4

1

3

3

4-9

256-306

11

Austria

4

0

4

0

2-12

257-343

12

Estonia

4

0

4

0

1-12

227-330

Idman.biz

