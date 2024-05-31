Azerbaijan facing the underdog

Today, the games of the III stage of the European Golden League among women will be held.

Idman.biz reports that the Azerbaijani national team will play its 5th match in the tournament.

Faig Garayev's team will face Estonia. The match will take place in Baku.

It should be noted that our team, which won 1 victory in its four matches, is 10th in the tournament table.

European Golden League (women)

III stage

May 31

18:00. Estonia - Azerbaijan

Referees: Erdal Akinci (Turkiye), Roy Goren (Israel)

MYS Volleyball Center

Rank Team G W D P S/D B/D 1 Belgium 4 4 0 12 12-2 342-241 2 Czechia 4 4 0 12 12-2 342-265 3 Ukraine 4 4 0 11 12-3 354-268 4 Romania 4 3 1 9 10-3 314-257 5 Croatia 4 2 2 6 7-7 313-315 6 Slovakia 4 2 2 6 6-8 304-312 7 Sweden 4 2 2 5 6-8 302-312 8 Spain 4 1 3 4 6-9 315-342 9 Slovenia 4 1 3 4 6-9 302-337 10 Azerbaijan 4 1 3 3 4-9 256-306 11 Austria 4 0 4 0 2-12 257-343 12 Estonia 4 0 4 0 1-12 227-330

