Raziya Aliyeva wants to play abroad: "Negotiations are ongoing" - INTERVIEW

Interview of Azerrail and Azerbaijan national volleyball team player Raziya Aliyeva to Idman.biz website

- You won gold medals again at the Azerbaijan Championship. How would you rate the season?

- The championship is getting better every year. This season was at a high level. We did our best and worked hard to win the championship.

- By winning the final against Absheron, which you lost at the start, you climbed to the top of the podium. Why do you think you won the championship?

- Each of us has a role in this success. However, head coach Cengiz Akarcesme suffered the most. Because he has suffered and labored a lot on us.

- You were awarded the title of the youngest and most promising player of the year. Wasn't that a surprise?

- I was very happy to receive the award. I didn't expect that. This was a motivation for me. I will work harder for our volleyball.

- What are your career plans?

- I want to show myself abroad next season. Negotiations in this regard are still ongoing. That's why I can't say anything for sure.

- The Golden European League is waiting for our national team. What are your expectations from this competition?

- I think it will be difficult, but we will play with all our strength to win. We will prepare for the matches as much as possible.

Banuchichek Huseynli

Idman.biz