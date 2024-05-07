Aynur Imanova: "We are running out of time"

"The national championship has just ended. That's why we have very little time to prepare."

Idman.biz reports that Aynur Imanova, the volleyball player of the Azerbaijan national team, said this to journalists during the training camp, which is being held for the purpose of preparation for the Golden European League.

He evaluated the state of preparation of the team that will take part in the competition that will start in Croatia: "Some of our volleyball players who live a legionary life abroad have already joined the team. Although most of the players in our team are young, we practice as much as we can. We started the meeting on April 30. We will prepare in Slovenia from May 9. There we will test our strength in certain friendly matches. We work hard."

Banuchichek Huseynli

Idman.biz