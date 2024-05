Ganja women's volleyball club has renewed the contract with its head coach Sergei Chasnavitsky.

Idman.biz reports that the Belarusian specialist will take the helm of the team in the next season.

Ganja finished the last regular season under the leadership of Chasnavitsky in the 4th place with 33 points. They lost to Azerrail in the semi-finals after two games and finished the championship in 4th place.

Idman.biz