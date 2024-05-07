Azerbaijan continues to prepare for the Golden European League - PHOTO - VIDEO

The training camp of the Azerbaijani women's volleyball team continues.

Idman.biz reports that the team led by Faig Garayev is preparing for the qualifying round of the Golden European League at the Volleyball Center.

Most of the volleyball players who are already abroad have also participated in the training.

In addition to the main players of the national team, additional volleyball players were also involved in the team's training.

It should be noted that the games of the first round of the Golden European League will take place in Croatia on May 17-19. National teams from 12 countries will compete in both women's and men's competitions. According to the new regulations, there will be a tournament table and the top 4 teams will advance to the Final Four.

Banuchichek Huseynli

Idman.biz