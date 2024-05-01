1 May 2024
Shahin Bagirov believes in the team's success in the Golden European League - PHOTO

1 May 2024 17:13
Shahin Bagirov believes in the team's success in the Golden European League

Today, the president of the Azerbaijan Volleyball Federation (AVF) Shahin Bagirov met with the members of the women's national team, which started preparations for the Golden European League.

Idman.biz reports that the head of the institution talked with the volleyball players and inquired about their condition.

Azerbaijan head coach Faig Garayev gave detailed information about the preparation process to the head of the AVF.

The head of the federation expressed his belief that the Azerbaijani national team will perform successfully in the upcoming games and wished success to our volleyball players in the competition.

