Azerrail President: "We aim to win in the European Cups"

"It was a very nice game. We do not remember such a final in the history of Azerbaijani volleyball."

Idman.biz reports that Azerrail president Orkhan Karimov told the press service of the club.

He commented on the game in which they won 3:2 against Murov Az Terminal in the final of the Azerbaijan Championship. The head of the club said that it is not easy to play against the champion of Azerbaijan for several consecutive years, a team with European Cup experience: "Because the men's team of Azerrail is playing for the second season. It was created for the first time in the 2019/2020 season. At that time, the championship was suspended because it coincided with the pandemic period. It is almost the first time that Azerrail has fought with the men's team this season and reached the finals. It is very difficult to say anything about the decisive match. Set counts and total score indicate how intense the match was. I also congratulate the opposing team for their good fight. Azerrail achieved a very good result. Many thanks to the players, coaches and administrative staff. It is the result of joint work. It can be said that the debutant team became the champion. We lived a scenario."

He also touched on the future plans of the team: "I hope that we will perform with a strong team in the next season as well. Also, unless something unusual happens, we intend to participate in the European Cups and win a good result. We want to prepare more local and young players for the national team. Currently, there are 5 such young players in our club. Of course, young people thrive with great players. We are proud to have created this opportunity for them. Apart from the victory, we have always given importance to the youth. A very good fight awaits us today. Azerrail consisting of women will face Absheron. In the opening game, we lost against this club with a score of 1:3. Today is a rematch for us. Absheron is also a very good team, we have great respect. As a team, they played a very nice game and showed good volleyball. On May 4, the U-16 girls' and boys' finals await us. There, our boys play in the semi-finals. In my opinion, we can get the seat we want there as well."

It should be noted that Azerrail won the gold medal for the first time.

