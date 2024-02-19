Turkish expert chose 50 volleyball players in Baku

The Azerbaijan Volleyball Federation (AVF) continues to work towards the development of volleyball among teenagers and the young.

Idman.biz reports that AVF held election day in Baku for the first time.

The selection held in the gymnasium of the Federation lasted for 3 days. About 50 girls born in 2011-2013 participated in the selections conducted by the head of the national teams consisting of teenagers and young girls, Sahin Catma from Turkiye. Distinguished as well as talented children who meet the predetermined criteria are registered here.

The selected children will be involved in the relevant exercises conducted by AVF in the future.

It should be noted that selection days will be held regularly for different age groups from now on.

