15 July 2026
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Serena Williams could return at US Open 2026

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14 July 2026 16:33
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Serena Williams could return at US Open 2026

Former world No. 1 Serena Williams could make her return to competition at the 2026 US Open, according to Tennis Channel journalist Jon Wertheim.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the 44-year-old American has recovered from the knee injury that forced her to withdraw from the doubles event at Wimbledon after losing in the first round of the singles tournament to Australia's Maya Joint in three sets.

According to the report, Williams is expected to return to the hard courts later this summer. Her first appearance could come at the WTA event in Toronto, although it remains unclear whether she will compete only in doubles or in both the singles and doubles draws.

The Cincinnati Open is also considered a likely stop before the season's final Grand Slam. Williams is then expected to compete at the 2026 US Open, with her campaign likely beginning in the mixed doubles event.

Widely regarded as one of the greatest players in tennis history, Williams has won 23 Grand Slam singles titles, the most in the Open Era, and continues to attract global attention whenever she returns to the court.

Idman.Biz
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