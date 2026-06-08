8 June 2026
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Baku hosts international ITF Juniors tournament - PHOTO

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8 June 2026 10:48
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Baku hosts international ITF Juniors tournament

The international "ITF Juniors – J60 Baku" tennis tournament was held in Azerbaijan from 2 to 7 June under the organisation of the Azerbaijan Tennis Federation, İdman.Biz reports.

The competition took place at the Baku Tennis Academy and brought together young players from Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Kazakhstan, Georgia, Israel, Slovakia, France, Australia, Uzbekistan, India, Ukraine, Turkmenistan and Hungary, as well as athletes competing under neutral status.

In the boys' singles event, Kuzey Kerem Bayrak claimed the title, while Samuel Shifano finished as runner-up. In the girls' singles competition, Polina Kashitsuna secured first place, with Leyla Shahmuradova taking second.

The boys' doubles title went to the pairing of Luka Ilescu and Samuel Shifano. Aleksandr Burmakin and Mert Efe Zaim finished in second place. In the girls' doubles tournament, Lilyen Kubalova and Aleksandra Talina were crowned champions, while Polina Kashitsuna and Vladislava Slelina ended the event as runners-up.

The awards ceremony was attended by Azerbaijan's Minister of Youth and Sports, Farid Gayibov, and Azerbaijan Tennis Federation President Anvar Anvarli, who presented trophies and medals to the winners.

Tags: Tennis, ITF Juniors, Baku, Azerbaijan Tennis Federation, Junior Tennis, Farid Gayibov

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