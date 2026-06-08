Serena Williams reveals family motivation behind tennis return

American tennis legend Serena Williams has explained the reasons behind her decision to return to competitive action after nearly four years away from the sport, İdman.Biz reports.

According to international media reports, the 23-time Grand Slam singles champion is set to compete in the doubles event at the WTA 500 tournament in London. It will mark her first official appearance since the 2022 US Open, where she effectively brought an end to her legendary career.

Williams said one of the biggest motivations behind her comeback is the opportunity for her children to see her play professionally.

"I want my children to see how I play. Olympia is already a little older, while Adira is still very young. At the same time, having the opportunity to do this one last time is really exciting and special," Williams said.

The former world No. 1 also left the door open to a potential return to singles competition, refusing to rule out the possibility of competing individually again in the future.

Widely regarded as one of the greatest players in tennis history, Williams won 23 Grand Slam singles titles during her remarkable career and spent 319 weeks as world No. 1. Her return is expected to be one of the major talking points of the grass-court season ahead of Wimbledon.