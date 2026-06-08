8 June 2026
EN

Serena Williams reveals family motivation behind tennis return

Tennis
News
8 June 2026 15:14
20
Serena Williams reveals family motivation behind tennis return

American tennis legend Serena Williams has explained the reasons behind her decision to return to competitive action after nearly four years away from the sport, İdman.Biz reports.

According to international media reports, the 23-time Grand Slam singles champion is set to compete in the doubles event at the WTA 500 tournament in London. It will mark her first official appearance since the 2022 US Open, where she effectively brought an end to her legendary career.

Williams said one of the biggest motivations behind her comeback is the opportunity for her children to see her play professionally.

"I want my children to see how I play. Olympia is already a little older, while Adira is still very young. At the same time, having the opportunity to do this one last time is really exciting and special," Williams said.

The former world No. 1 also left the door open to a potential return to singles competition, refusing to rule out the possibility of competing individually again in the future.

Widely regarded as one of the greatest players in tennis history, Williams won 23 Grand Slam singles titles during her remarkable career and spent 319 weeks as world No. 1. Her return is expected to be one of the major talking points of the grass-court season ahead of Wimbledon.

Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

Baku hosts international ITF Juniors tournament
10:48
Tennis

Baku hosts international ITF Juniors tournament - PHOTO

Young tennis talents from 14 countries compete in prestigious J60 event in Azerbaijan's capital

Azerbaijan women’s table tennis team complete training camp in China
27 March 17:13
Tennis

Azerbaijan women’s table tennis team complete training camp in China

National side gains valuable experience ahead of upcoming competitions in world’s leading table tennis nation
Columbus Crew coach highlights Nariman Akhundzade’s versatility after Qarabag move
12 March 16:40
Tennis

Columbus Crew coach highlights Nariman Akhundzade’s versatility after Qarabag move

Henrik Ridstrom says Azerbaijani international offers valuable options on the wing
Azerbaijani Table Tennis Players Win Two Medals at Berlin Tournament
12 March 14:59
Tennis

Azerbaijani Table Tennis Players Win Two Medals at Berlin Tournament

Young talents Onur Quluzadə and Ələkbər Mirzəliyev shine at the WTT Youth Contender event
World No 1 Aryna Sabalenka welcomes new puppy ahead of Indian Wells
3 March 14:30
Tennis

World No 1 Aryna Sabalenka welcomes new puppy ahead of Indian Wells

Belarusian star introduces cocker spaniel named Ash to her “Tiger Team”
Azerbaijan to host Baku Open table tennis tournament marking ITTF centenary
24 February 13:55
Tennis

Azerbaijan to host Baku Open table tennis tournament marking ITTF centenary

Event dedicated to 100 years of international federation and city’s 2026 World Sports Capital status

Most read

Real Madrid preparing €150m move for Kvaratskhelia
6 June 17:54
Football

Real Madrid preparing €150m move for Kvaratskhelia

Spanish giants reportedly ready to test PSG's resolve with blockbuster offer for Georgian star
Real Madrid prepare €150m move for Michael Olise
5 June 18:15
World football

Real Madrid prepare €150m move for Michael Olise

Bayern Munich star reportedly identified as Florentino Perez's top transfer target
Boateng admits he lied about Messi to join Barcelona
6 June 10:59
Football

Boateng admits he lied about Messi to join Barcelona

Former midfielder says he was asked to present Barcelona as his favourite club despite supporting Real Madrid and admiring Cristiano Ronaldo
Messi and Ronaldo set to make World Cup history in 2026
6 June 16:12
World Cup 2026

Messi and Ronaldo set to make World Cup history in 2026

Argentina and Portugal stars are on course to become the first players ever to appear at six FIFA World Cups