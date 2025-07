Sabir Zeynalov (58 kg), Imamaddin Khalilov (70 kg), and Orkhan Jafarov (80 kg) from Azerbaijan have joined an international para-taekwondo training camp in Muju, South Korea.

The training camp will run until July 10 and is organized by the World Taekwondo Federation, the Taekwondo Promotion Foundation, and the Taekwondowon Sports Complex, Idman.biz reports.

The camp brings together 40 para-taekwondo athletes from over 10 countries, all attending by special invitation.

Idman.biz