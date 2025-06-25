26 June 2025
EN

Azerbaijani official appointed to key role at Imereti Open 2025 in Georgia

Taekwondo
News
25 June 2025 11:20
33
The Imereti Open 2025 international taekwondo tournament is set to take place in Georgia from June 26 to 29.

An Azerbaijani representative has been appointed to a significant role at the event. Coshgun Nadirov, an international referee and representative of the Azerbaijan Taekwondo Federation, will serve as the Chairman of the Organizing Committee, Idman.biz reports.

Nadirov is a seasoned professional who has officiated at numerous international competitions and is widely recognized for his expertise and professionalism in the field.

Idman.biz

