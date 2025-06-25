Azerbaijani official appointed to key role at Imereti Open 2025 in Georgia

The Imereti Open 2025 international taekwondo tournament is set to take place in Georgia from June 26 to 29.

An Azerbaijani representative has been appointed to a significant role at the event. Coshgun Nadirov, an international referee and representative of the Azerbaijan Taekwondo Federation, will serve as the Chairman of the Organizing Committee, Idman.biz reports.

Nadirov is a seasoned professional who has officiated at numerous international competitions and is widely recognized for his expertise and professionalism in the field.

Idman.biz