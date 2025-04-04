Meeting with taekwondo athletes departing for Gymnasiade - PHOTO

Vice Presidents of the Azerbaijan Taekwondo Federation (ATF), Hikmat Samadov and Niyamaddin Pashayev, met with members of the national team ahead of their departure for the Gymnasiade Sports Games.

ATF officials inquired about the team's readiness for the competition, Idman.biz reports.

They extended their best wishes to the athletes participating in the ISF U15 Gymnasiade, which will be held in Zlatibor, Serbia, from April 4 to 14, expressing confidence in their success.

Azerbaijan will be represented at the event by 191 athletes competing in 18 sports.

