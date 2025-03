Members of the Azerbaijani senior taekwondo team won 6 medals at the open championship held in Lommel, Belgium.

The senior taekwondo players of Azerbaijan national team were the first to join the competition, Idman.biz reports.

Bahruz Guluzade (54 kg) won gold, Gashim Magomedov (63 kg) won silver, Khidir Mammadov (54 kg), Sayyad Dadashov (58 kg), Eltaj Gafarov (87 kg), and Samarrukh Osmanova (49 kg) won bronze medals.

Idman.biz