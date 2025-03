16 medals for Azerbaijan at Taekwondo Championship in Eindhoven

The 52nd Open Netherlands Taekwondo Championship is currently underway in Eindhoven, Netherlands.

Idman.biz reports that on the second day of the competition, Azerbaijan's youth team athletes secured 16 medals: 5 gold, 5 silver, and 6 bronze.

The gold medalists from Azerbaijan are Sabir Mammadli (33 kg), Rüqayya Aliyeva (33 kg), Nijat Nadirov (41 kg), Yusif Nağızada (57 kg), and Rasul Cavadzada (61 kg).

Silver medals were earned by Elmira Bayrak (41 kg), Musa Suleymanli (37 kg), Abil Mehralı (45 kg), Adiş Calilov (49 kg), and Gulnaz Abdullayeva (59 kg). Bronze medals went to Madina Aslanlı (29 kg), Tapdıg Guluzada (33 kg), Kanan Bayramli (37 kg), Javidan Heydarzada (41 kg), Akif Aliyev (45 kg), and Saleh Heydarov (53 kg).

On the first day of the competition, two of Azerbaijan's senior athletes also won medals. Bahruz Guluzada (54 kg) and Eltaj Gafarov (87 kg) claimed bronze medals.

