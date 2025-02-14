Azerbaijani taekwondo athlete clinches gold at Turkish Open – PHOTO

Azerbaijan’s national taekwondo team has secured another medal at the prestigious G-2 category Turkish Open International Tournament in Antalya.

Young Azerbaijani athlete Humay Dadashova (46 kg) claimed the gold medal, standing proudly on the podium's top step, Idman.biz reports.

She outperformed all her opponents, securing a flawless victory. The remaining podium spots were taken by Turkish athletes.

This latest success adds to Azerbaijan’s growing medal tally at the tournament. Earlier, Khanoglan Karimov (68 kg), Javad Agayev (80 kg), Hamidreza Badri Aliabadi (+87 kg), and Minaya Akbarova (46 kg) all earned bronze medals.

