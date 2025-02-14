14 February 2025
EN

Azerbaijani taekwondo athlete clinches gold at Turkish Open – PHOTO

Taekwondo
News
14 February 2025 09:23
5
Azerbaijani taekwondo athlete clinches gold at Turkish Open – PHOTO

Azerbaijan’s national taekwondo team has secured another medal at the prestigious G-2 category Turkish Open International Tournament in Antalya.

Young Azerbaijani athlete Humay Dadashova (46 kg) claimed the gold medal, standing proudly on the podium's top step, Idman.biz reports.

She outperformed all her opponents, securing a flawless victory. The remaining podium spots were taken by Turkish athletes.

This latest success adds to Azerbaijan’s growing medal tally at the tournament. Earlier, Khanoglan Karimov (68 kg), Javad Agayev (80 kg), Hamidreza Badri Aliabadi (+87 kg), and Minaya Akbarova (46 kg) all earned bronze medals.

Idman.biz

Related news

Azerbaijan's taekwondo athletes claim 6 medals at Fujairah Open – PHOTO
13 February 13:10
Taekwondo

Azerbaijan's taekwondo athletes claim 6 medals at Fujairah Open – PHOTO

The prestigious international taekwondo tournament Fujairah Open has officially kicked off in the United Arab Emirates
Azerbaijani taekwondo athletes win 3 more medals at Turkish Open
13 February 11:32
Taekwondo

Azerbaijani taekwondo athletes win 3 more medals at Turkish Open

In the G-2 category competition, Khanoghlan Karimov (68 kg), Javad Aghayev (80 kg), and Hamidreza Bedri Aliabadi (+87 kg) each earned a bronze medal
29 taekwondo athletes sent to Fujairah Open
11 February 17:44
Taekwondo

29 taekwondo athletes sent to Fujairah Open

The event will be held from February 9-13
Commemorative gift presented to the Azerbaijan Taekwondo Federation - PHOTO
11 February 17:14
Taekwondo

Commemorative gift presented to the Azerbaijan Taekwondo Federation - PHOTO

During the event, the leadership of the Turkish Taekwondo Federation presented a commemorative gift to the Azerbaijan Taekwondo Federation

First medal at the Turkish Open
11 February 16:46
Taekwondo

First medal at the Turkish Open

Azerbaijani taekwondo athletes have secured their first medal at the Turkish Open held in Antalya
Azerbaijani Olympic medalist maintained his place in the world ranking
8 February 12:10
Taekwondo

Azerbaijani Olympic medalist maintained his place in the world ranking

World Taekwondo ranking list for January has been announced

Most read

Champions League: Odds for knockout stage revealed
11 February 13:47
Football

Champions League: Odds for knockout stage revealed

Regarding the chances of winning the trophy, English clubs are considered the favorites
Bayern and Milan face tough away challenges
12 February 10:39
Football

Bayern and Milan face tough away challenges

The first leg of the UEFA Champions League playoffs concludes today

50-goal gap: Qarabag vs. Sabail head-to-head
11 February 14:59
Football

50-goal gap: Qarabag vs. Sabail head-to-head

The final match of Matchday 22 in the Misli Premier League will see Qarabag take on Sabail
Fenerbahce face Anderlecht, Galatasaray take on Alkmaar in Europa League playoffs
13 February 11:18
Football

Fenerbahce face Anderlecht, Galatasaray take on Alkmaar in Europa League playoffs

Europa League playoffs kick off today with eight exciting matches in the first leg