Azerbaijan's taekwondo athletes claim 6 medals at Fujairah Open – PHOTO

The prestigious international taekwondo tournament Fujairah Open has officially kicked off in the United Arab Emirates.

Azerbaijan’s youth national team wrapped up their participation with an impressive medal haul – 2 gold, 1 silver, and 3 bronze medals, showcasing their talent on the international stage, Idman.biz reports.

Leading the charge were Elmira Bayrak (41 kg) and Fuad Hasanov (+65 kg), who both secured gold medals, triumphing over all their opponents to stand atop the podium.

Meanwhile, Fidan Mukhtarzada (29 kg) put on a strong performance, finishing with silver after narrowly losing in the final match.

Adding to the team’s success, Medina Aslanli (29 kg), Ruqayya Aliyeva (33 kg), and Elmir Salimov (53 kg) each earned bronze medals for their efforts.

Idman.biz