World Taekwondo ranking list for January has been announced.

The silver medalist of the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics, European champion Gashim Magomedov is ranked second in the world ranking, Idman.biz reports.

Azerbaijani athlete, who competes in the 58 kg weight category, has maintained his position in the previous list. Gashim has 120.00 points.

In this weight category, South Korean representative Tae-Jun Park is in first place with 200.00 points.

Idman.biz