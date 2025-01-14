New head coach appointed for Azerbaijan’s taekwondo national team

The Azerbaijan Taekwondo National Team has announced a significant appointment within its coaching staff.

According to the Azerbaijan Taekwondo Federation's press service, Elnur Amanov has been appointed as the head coach of the U21 national team.

Amanov, an experienced coach, will also continue to serve as the senior coach for the senior national team, Idman.biz reports.

This dual role reflects the federation’s confidence in Amanov’s expertise and vision for the development of Azerbaijan’s taekwondo athletes.

Idman.biz