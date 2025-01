The January 2025 World Taekwondo rankings have been released, placing Gashim Magomedov, the silver medalist at Paris 2024 and European champion, in the second spot.

The 58kg category athlete has retained his position from the previous ranking, with a total of 120.00 points, Idman.biz reports.

South Korea's Park Tae-joon leads the division with 200.00 points.

