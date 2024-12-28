28 December 2024
Strongest Athletes in Azerbaijan determined - PHOTOS

Taekwondo
News
28 December 2024 12:07
26
The national championships in taekwondo for youth, juniors, and adults are underway, with the competition for the Azerbaijani Championship continuing.

The competition held at the Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES) Sports and Health Club has resulted in seven more medal sets being awarded, Idman.biz reports.

In the youth competition, the best athletes in the following weight categories were determined:
Boys:
45 kg:
1. Abil Mehrali (Asiman TK)
2. Akif Aliyev (Iravan IK)
3. Huseyn Mehtiyev (Sports Society of the Ministry of Internal Affairs)
4. Hasan Museyibov (Ganja)
49 kg:
1. Adish Jalilov (Masalli TK)
2. Farid Alizada (Zenit IC)
3. Hasan Mammadov (Ganja)
4. Natig Rzayev (Goychay)
53 kg:
1. Saleh Heydərov (Neftchi IC)
2. Suleyman Hasanov (Gadabay IC)
3. Pasha Nabizada (Cesur TK)
4. Vali Mehdiyev (Ganja)
Girls:
29 kg:
1. Madina Aslanli (Absheron TK)
2. Fidan Mukhtarzada (Ganja)
3. Melek Allahverdi (Gala TK)
4. Zahra Huseynova (Masalli TK)
37 kg:
1. Inci Orujzada (Mubariz TK)
2. Diana Sultanova (Farasat TK)
3. Sabina Islamzada (Tehsil RSC, Sumgayit)
4. Esmanur Azayeva (Umid TK)
41 kg:
1. Aysu Aslanli (Tornado TK)
2. Elmira Bayrak (Tehsil RSC, Sumgayit)
3. Gulshen Aydayeva (Guba TK)
4. Aylin Salahli (Narimanov RIK)
51 kg:
1. Amina Aliyeva (Tovuz TK)
2. Inci Pashali (Modern Sports School)
3. Melek Ismayilzada (RUGIM)
4. Fatima Hajizada (Qafqaz TK)

A total of 959 athletes from 78 clubs across all age categories are competing in the championships and national tournaments.

