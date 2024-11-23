Sayyad Dadashov: "Although I targeted the championship, I fell short this time"

“The competition went really well. It was the first time this weight category had so many athletes competing: 55 participants, which is no small number."

This was stated by Sayyad Dadashov (54 kg), a taekwondo athlete from the Azerbaijan national team, in an interview with Idman.biz.

The athlete, who won a bronze medal at the U21 European Taekwondo Championship in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, evaluated his performance. He noted that each of his matches was tough: “I prepared very well for this competition. I participated in many training camps with the national team. I won 4 out of 5 matches in the championship. I lost in the semifinals. Although I aimed for the championship, it didn’t work out this time. Since my opponent won, I ended up with a bronze medal."

Dadashov also shared his future goals: “This was the final competition of the year. In 2025, major tournaments are ahead of us. My main goal is to continue achieving success."

In the European U21 Championship, Vasif Salimov (63 kg) also earned a bronze medal.

Banuchichek Huseynli

Idman.biz