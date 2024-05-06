6 May 2024
Azerbaijan’s taekwondo players to participate in European Championship

6 May 2024 17:50
On May 9, the European Taekwondo Championship will start in Belgrade, the capital of Serbia.

Idman.biz reports that the Azerbaijani national team will compete in the 4-day competition.

Head coach Mammad Abdullayev and senior coach Elnur Amanov WILL participate in the competition with Sayyad Dadashov (54 kg), Gashim Magomedov (58 kg), Riyad Shiraliyev (63 kg), Yashar Mammadli (68 kg), Javad Aghayev (74 kg), Eltaj Gafarov (80 kg), Taleh Suleymanov (87 kg) and Hamidreza Badrialiabadi (+87 kg).

The head coach of the women's team Sun Mi Park and senior coach Seul Bi Lee will test Zemfira Hasanzada (46 kg), Maryam Mammadova (49 kg), Nigar Abdullayeva (53 kg) and Leyla Bashirova (57 kg) in the championship.

Azerbaijan’s international judge Aygul Abdullayeva will be among the referees in the competition.

Anar Surkhaizada, chairman of the Control-Inspection Committee of the Azerbaijan Taekwondo Federation, will lead the team that is going on a trip today.

