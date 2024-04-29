Presidents Cup Europe G2: Azerbaijani taekwondo fighters claims 12 medals – PHOTO

The Presidents Cup Europe G2 has been concluded in Tallinn, the capital of Estonia.

Idman.biz reports that on the last day of the competition, the Azerbaijani national team consisting of young people won 5 medals.

Gulu Zamanli (42 kg) won the first place in the Azerbaijani team. Only Muhammad Hasanli (48 kg), who lost in the final, claimed a silver medal. Seyidkhanim Mammadova (49 kg), Mehdi Budaghli (45 kg) and Ziya Hasanli (55 kg) took the third place.

Thus, Azerbaijani taekwondo players finished the Presidents Cup Europe G2 with 12 medals. The team, which previously won 1 silver award in the competition of young athletes, claimed 1 gold, 2 silver and 3 bronze medals in the youth competition.

Idman.biz