11 May 2024
EN

Taekwondo
News
11 May 2024 10:31
Gashim Magomedov: "European Championship is a preparation for the Olympics"

Azerbaijani taekwondo player Gashim Magomedov (58 kg) shared his impressions of winning a bronze medal at the European Championship.

Idman.biz reports that the licensor of the Paris-2024 Summer Olympic Games said that his goal was to prepare in Belgrade, the capital of Serbia.

He said that he viewed the European Championship as a stage of preparation for the Olympics: "I am sad about the match. However, the European Championship is not that important to me. It's like a preparation for the Olympics. İnshallah, good luck to everyone."

It should be noted that Magomedov won the title of European champion in Tallinn 1 year ago.

Idman.biz

