Altay takes 2nd place at European Club Championship - PHOTO

The European Club Taekwondo Championship, held in Tallinn, the capital of Estonia, is nearing its conclusion.

Azerbaijan is represented at the competition by three clubs: Altay, Atlet, and Mubariz, Idman.biz reports.

Young Azerbaijani athletes competing in the junior category have already delivered impressive results, winning 3 gold, 1 silver, and 2 bronze medals.

Champions of their respective weight categories were Fateh Sultanli (40 kg), Jahid Ismayılzada (52 kg), and Farid Malikli (24 kg), each defeating all their opponents. Farhad Malikli (24 kg) secured a silver medal, while Akbar Tağıyev (27 kg) and Ajdar Galabayov (36 kg) earned bronze.

In the overall team standings, Altay claimed 2nd place with two gold medals.

The championship is set to conclude later today.

