Azerbaijani taekwondo referee Gunduz Abdullayev has received an international assignment.

This was announced by the Press Service of the Azerbaijan Taekwondo Federation, Idman.biz reports.

The Chairman of the Federation’s Referees Committee, an international referee, will officiate at the European Grand Prix, European Club Championship, and the Tallinn Open international tournament in Tallinn, Estonia.

The tournaments, which began today, will continue until the 15th of the month.

