15 April 2025
Azerbaijani coach: “Our result at the European Championship was no coincidence”

Taekwondo
News
15 April 2025 17:26
15
“This result was no coincidence,” said Murad Hasanov, coach of the Altay Taekwondo Club, in a statement to Report.

Idman.biz reports that Hasanov shared his thoughts on the team’s impressive performance at the European Club Championship held in Tallinn, Estonia, where they finished second overall:

“This tournament held special significance for our club. With nearly 1,200 athletes from over 30 countries competing, the level of competition was extremely high. Despite the challenges, our team placed second overall—marking our first major success on the international stage. Months of training, our athletes’ discipline, and their fighting spirit helped us achieve this result. Each of our athletes represented Azerbaijan with pride. This success for the ‘Altay’ club is just the beginning.”

He also outlined the club’s future goals:

“We aim to achieve even greater results in both national and international competitions and to develop a new generation of professional taekwondo athletes who can represent our country at the highest level. I’m grateful to everyone who has supported us along the way, especially the leadership of the Azerbaijan Taekwondo Federation, whose support was instrumental in achieving this success.”

The European Club Championship was held among younger age categories.

Idman.biz

